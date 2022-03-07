First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

