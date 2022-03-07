First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after buying an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
