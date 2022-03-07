First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FHN. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

FHN stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

