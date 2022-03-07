First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.07.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$39.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$39.17 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

