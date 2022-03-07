First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

