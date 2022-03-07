First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 734.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.