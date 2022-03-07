Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $145.05

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.05 and last traded at $145.17, with a volume of 1153630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

