Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $145.05

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.05 and last traded at $145.17, with a volume of 1153630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.
A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.
The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77.
Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
