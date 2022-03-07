flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in February

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.5 days.

Shares of FNNTF stock remained flat at $$18.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $139.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

flatexDEGIRO AG engages in a pan-European online brokerage business. The firm provides services to private investors and traders. Its products include equities, bonds, ETPs, ETFs and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

