Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.