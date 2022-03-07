Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a £140 ($187.84) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($210.30) to £134.50 ($180.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 7,942 ($106.56) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £123.77. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($101.97) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The stock has a market cap of £13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

