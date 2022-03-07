Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,158. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $423.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

