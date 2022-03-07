Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

FOXA stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. FOX has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 20,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

