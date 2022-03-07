Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fox Factory by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 59.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

FOXF stock opened at $103.58 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

