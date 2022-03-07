Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

