Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 327,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

