Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 1,672,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,163,973. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

