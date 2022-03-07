Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:FDP opened at $26.59 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $479,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

