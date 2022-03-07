Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $35.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.69% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.