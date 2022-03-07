Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $25,564.74 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,672,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

