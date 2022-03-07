Fundamentun LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

