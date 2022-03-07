Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.84. 40,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,285. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

