Fundamentun LLC Purchases 4,118 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. 18,874,551 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48.

