Fundamentun LLC Sells 156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $535.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,448. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.89 and a 200-day moving average of $501.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $310.92 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

