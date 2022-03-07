Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

