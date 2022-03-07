Fundamentun LLC Sells 376 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.44. 256,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

