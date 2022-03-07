Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.46 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $635,542.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.68 or 0.06675843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,778.59 or 0.99888750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047995 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.