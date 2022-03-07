Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $316.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -1.74.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $192,174. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.