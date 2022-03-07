FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Devin Satz Sells 2,779 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FVCB opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
