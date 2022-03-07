FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Devin Satz Sells 2,779 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FVCB opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

