FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KGC. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

KGC opened at $5.48 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

