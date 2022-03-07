FY2022 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Lifted by B. Riley

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Radian Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,888,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,160,000 after buying an additional 156,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

