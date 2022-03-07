FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,635.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.