Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $48,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded down $17.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.79. 32,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.37. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

