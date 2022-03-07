Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $6.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.60. 465,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,069. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

