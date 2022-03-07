Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 70,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 110,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $77.54. 344,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,836,077. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

