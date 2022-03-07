Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded down $15.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.31 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

