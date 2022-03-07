Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,191 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $92,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $532.47. The company had a trading volume of 132,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.89 and its 200-day moving average is $501.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $310.92 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

