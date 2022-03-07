Gems 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,898.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Gems has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $265,532.27 and $24,898.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00103907 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

