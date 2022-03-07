Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Sells $28,971.80 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94.

NYSE GNK opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

