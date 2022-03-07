Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock worth $865,854 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.74. 41,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,181. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $870.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

