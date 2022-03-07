Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Gentex posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after buying an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 41,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,213. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. Gentex has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

