Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.42

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 17427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

