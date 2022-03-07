Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

