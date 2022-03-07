Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,319 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 39.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $332.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $747,795. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

