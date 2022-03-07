Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,116 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $304.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.51. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

