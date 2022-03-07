Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

INZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

