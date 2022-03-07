Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 244,747 Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaltura alerts:

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Kaltura Inc has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.