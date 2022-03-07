Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($115.82) to GBX 6,527 ($87.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.29) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,738.57.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

