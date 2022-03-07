Glenn W. Welling Sells 10,833 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 160,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 175.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.