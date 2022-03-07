Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GLP opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

