Globus Medical (GMED) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED):

2/23/2022 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2022 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS continues to be the primary factor driving the Enabling Technology business. Further, Musculoskeletal Solutions registered strong growth, led by the U.S. Spine business. The company’s international business was strong, led by growth in spinal implants despite lingering COVID-19 impact and the effect of the strategic changes in Japan. The company’s spinal implant business continues to experience the growing momentum of an increasing number of robots being sold combined with the increasing utilization of each robot. In the past year, Globus Medical has outperformed its industry. However, escalating operating costs and contraction of operating margins are building pressure on the bottom line.”

2/22/2022 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2022 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GMED traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,121. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

